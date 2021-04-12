All of today’s best deals kick off with Nokia’s 3.4 Android Smartphone at $125. That’s alongside Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $120 and TiVo’s Stream 4K Android TV media player at $35. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nokia’s 3.4 Smartphone delivers an affordable Android experience at $125

B&H currently offers the unlocked Nokia 3.4 64GB Android Smartphone for $125. Down from its usual $179 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $54 in savings, beats our previous mention by $24, and marks a new all-time low.

Delivering a 6.39-inch HD+ display, Nokia 3.4 arrives with a hole punch camera on the front as well as a triple sensor array and fingerprint sensor around back. Its 64GB of built-in storage pairs with 3GB of RAM and two-day battery life to offer a solid handset for your family members who might not need the latest and greatest. We found that “if you are looking to carry the same device for multiple days without needing to dive for your charger, then the Nokia 3.4 should be a candidate” in our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pack 29-hour battery life at $120

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $120 in Mystic White. Down from its usual $170 going rate, you’re looking at 29% in savings with today’s offer coming within $7 of our previous mention from earlier in the year for the Amazon all-time low and marking the second-best price we’ve seen.

Even with Samsung just having announced its new Galaxy Buds Pro earlier this year, these discounted buds deliver active noise cancellation and up to 29 hours of playback and other notable features. On top of a unique bean-shaped design, there’s also a Qi-enabled charging case and 12mm drivers at the center of the experience.

TiVo’s Stream 4K media player brings Android TV to the home theater at $35

Amazon currently offers the TiVo Stream 4K Streaming Media Player for $35. Down from $49, you’re saving 28% with today’s discount beating our previous mention by $4 and marking a new Amazon all-time low.

Bringing Dolby Vision and 4K HDR playback to your TV, TiVo’s Stream 4K is centered around Android TV and packs Google Assistant features. There’s also added TiVo functionality here to stand out from other streaming players that brings shows from HBO Max, Disney+, Netflix, and other services into a centralized place.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on with the new Aukey Aircore wireless charging stands [Video]

Corsair K65 RGB Mini Review: The fastest 60% keyboard [Video]

Review: Insta360 Go 2 is the simplest way to get great action footage [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: