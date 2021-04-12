If you’re having trouble with Google Drive services this morning, you’re not alone. Google Drive is experiencing a partial outage that’s bringing down Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides for many users.

First reported by users around an hour ago, at 9 a.m. ET, Google Drive services are experiencing a partial outage. This outage is mainly affecting Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides with the ability to create new documents down for all three services.

Google Drive itself doesn’t seem to be affected, meaning accessing and viewing files is working fine, but creating new documents seems to be the main issue Google is observing, as noted on the Status Dashboard.

We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Drive, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior. Affected users are unable to create new documents.

Users are seeing the following error message when creating new documents. In our brief testing, the ability to create a new document through Docs and Slides was broken on multiple devices, but we were able to create new Sheets. Your results may vary.

Updating…

More on Google Drive:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: