All of today’s best deals are headlined by the best price of the year on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from $270. Not to mention, SanDisk’s 200GB Ultra microSD Card for $22 and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at $170. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite drops to best price of the year

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB Android Tablet for $270. Typically fetching $430, today’s offer amounts to $81 in savings, marks the best we’ve seen in over two months, and comes within $30 of the all-time low. You can also step up to the 128GB model for $350, down from its usual $430 going rate.

Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Lite delivers a 10.4-inch display alongside support for the included S Pen to elevate your note taking or digital art game. Plus, there’s also 4GB of RAM and expandable microSD card storage to complement the up to 128GB of onboard space.

SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSD Card on sale for $22

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $22. Regularly between $25 and $28 at Amazon with Walmart’s listings starting at around $34 for this capacity, today’s offer is the lowest we can find.

This is also matching the Amazon 2021 low. A perfect little pickup to add some extra storage space to your Android device, camera/dash cam setup, and more, it features up to 100MB/s transfer speeds as well as Class 10 rating for “full HD video recording and playback.”

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to to $170

Woot is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in all three styles for $170. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer amounts $30 in savings and is one of the best discounts to date.

Samsung’s latest earbuds live up to their pro designation with improved active noise cancellation that is joined by an Ambient Mode. You’ll also able to enjoy 28-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Anzu review: Smart glasses that play audio at home and on the go [Video]

EPOS H3 review and giveaway: My new favorite wired gaming headset [Video]

Hands-on with the new Aukey Aircore wireless charging stands [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: