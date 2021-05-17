All of today’s best deals are headlined by the OnePlus 8T Android Smartphone at $153 off. That’s alongside SanDisk’s 200GB microSD card for $22 and Anker accessories on sale from $12. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 8T delivers four rear cameras $153 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked OnePlus 8T 256GB Android Smartphone for $596. It’s also available directly from OnePlus for $599 with a bundled case. While you’d typically pay $749, today’s offer amounts to $153, comes within $16 of the all-time low, and is one of the best prices to date.

Now that the latest and greatest devices from OnePlus have arrived, the brand’s more budget-friendly 8T shines as a notable alternative to the Hasselblad-enabled 9 series devices. Everything is centered around a 6.55-inch 120Hz display that’s backed by 5G connectivity and Warp Charge technology. Around back there’s a 48MP quad-camera array that pairs nicely with its 256GB of built-in storage. We found it to be a compelling handset in our hands-on review.

SanDisk 200GB microSD card down at $22

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $22. Regularly between $25 and as much as $29 at Amazon, today’s offer is matching our previous mention from last month, the lowest we can find, and a perfect time to score some additional storage for your Android device, camera rig, dash cam setup, and more.

This model features up to 100MB/s transfer speeds as well as a Class 10 rating for “full HD video recording and playback.” It’s also a solid option that allows owners to “move up to 1,000 photos in a minute,” and the ability to load apps “faster with A1 rated performance.”

Anker accessories on sale from $12

Amazon is kicking off the week with its latest sale via Amazon, discounting a selection of accessories, chargers, and more from $12. Our top pick is the new Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam for $104. Down from the usual $130 going rate, today’s offer marks the first price cut we’ve seen and saves you 20%.

Having just been unveiled last month, the new Anker PowerConf C300 upgrades your PC’s webcam functionality with a 1080p sensor capable of 60FPS recording. Alongside HDR and low-light correction, there’s also active noise-canceling microphones, auto-adjusting field of view, and USB-C connectivity.

