Google at I/O 2021 touted that it’s still the only mapping platform with AR navigation. Live View can soon be accessed without needing to first get directions and used to just explore the world with augmented reality.

Live View will show floating pins over locations that identify what type of store or restaurant a place is. This description is followed by whether it’s open and when it closes. It can be accessed with a new FAB above the existing ones for location and navigation.

If you’re exploring a new neighborhood, you’ll be able to access Live View instantly — right from the map — and see helpful details about the shops and restaurants around you, like how busy they are, recent reviews and photos.

Meanwhile, there will be more prominent virtual streets to navigate complex intersections. It will also surface landmarks.

We’ll also display helpful new street signs for complex intersections so you know exactly what road you’re on and which way to go. And if you’re traveling, Live View will tell you where you are in relation to places like your hotel — so you can always find your way back to home base.

Updating…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: