According to an email going out to players, Outcasters is changing publishers later this month, following the shutdown of Google’s Stadia Games and Entertainment division.

Earlier this year, Google shared that it was taking Stadia in a different direction, putting an emphasis on being a service for partners to get their games into the cloud. Part of this move, unfortunately, was the shutdown of the Stadia Games and Entertainment division, which published titles from studios like Robot Entertainment and Splash Damage, and was working to develop first-party Stadia exclusives.

With Stadia Games and Entertainment no longer functioning, the publisher’s active games will almost certainly need a new home so they can continue to grow. It seems the first game to properly leave Stadia Games and Entertainment is Outcasters.

In an email sent to those who have Outcasters in their Stadia library, Google shares that the game will switch at the end of the month to being published by Warchest Ltd, which is Splash Damage’s publishing arm. Google emphasizes that nothing is changing for players; the only reason an email needed to be sent is that Outcasters players will be under Warchest’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy rather than Google’s. Otherwise, Outcasters will continue to be playable as normal on Stadia.

Looking ahead, this process will likely be repeated for other titles published by Stadia Games and Entertainment like Orcs Must Die! 3 and Submerged: Hidden Depths. With any luck, changing publishers could aid these games in transitioning from Stadia exclusives to cross-platform titles.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: