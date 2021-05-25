9to5Google Daily 665: Google releases Fuschia OS, Google Photos renames ‘High quality’ uploads to ‘Storage saver’, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Spotify,Google Podcasts, Amazon, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google is officially releasing its Fuchsia OS, starting w/ first-gen Nest Hub
- Google TV places ‘much greater emphasis’ on app integrations, quality than Android TV
- Fitbit and Strava facing sync issues, temporary fix available w/ manual data
- Google Photos adds ‘review and delete’ tool as ‘High quality’ tier renamed to ‘Storage saver’
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Podcasts, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.