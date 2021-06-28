All of today’s best deals are headlined by one of the best prices to date on the Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone at $380. That’s alongside a return to the Amazon low on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at $150 and a 50% price cut on Google’s Nest Secure Alarm System. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone delivers flagship-caliber specs for less

B&H currently offers the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $380. While you’d typically pay $599, this discount amounts to $219 in savings while beating our previous mention by $61 to mark one of the best prices to date.

If all of the more flagship-caliber smartphones aren’t worth the cash in your book, Nokia’s recent 8.3 handset arrives with a list of notable features for less. Alongside its 6.8-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 765G chip and 128GB of onboard storage, you’re also looking at a fingerprint reader built into the power button. That’s on top of a 4-camera array around back headlined by a 64MP sensor. Our hands-on review will give you an even better look at what to expect.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro return to Amazon low

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in all three styles for $150. Typically clocking in with a $200 going rate, you’re looking at 25% in savings with today’s offer matching the previous Amazon mention for the all-time low set just once before at the retailer.

Samsung’s latest earbuds live up to their pro designation with improved active noise cancellation that is joined by an Ambient Mode. You’ll also able to enjoy 28-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review.

Google’s Nest Secure system drops to $199

B&H offers the Google Nest Secure Alarm Security System for $199. Normally selling for as much as $399, today’s offer delivers 50% in savings by beating our previous mention by $1 in order to mark a new low for the year.

Nest Secure expands your Google-centered smart home with some added security. This kit includes the base station that also doubles as an alarm and keypad alongside two Detect entry sensors. Then two Nest Tags round out the package, allowing you to easily arm or disarm the system by tapping them to the keypad. Plus, everything can be controlled with Assistant as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game themed controllers [Video]

Hands-on with the Echo Show 5 and 8 2nd gen: Which is best for you? [Video]

TP-Link Deco X68 review: Fast and easy Wi-Fi 6 mesh [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: