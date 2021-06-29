Android updates are a point of contention for many devices, but Samsung has been stepping up in a big way across the board. Now, the company has confirmed that Galaxy Enterprise devices will get a whopping five years of security updates, putting them at the top of the class for Android.

Samsung previously announced in 2019 that it would provide four years of security updates to Enterprise devices. That policy, though, is now more closely matched by consumer-level Galaxy flagships. The Galaxy S21 and others now get three years of major OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

This change in policy was mentioned in passing during yesterday’s Samsung MWC event that focused on its new “One UI Watch” experience built on top of Wear OS, but it’s also on Samsung’s website, too.

Keep your business protected from mobile security threats. With Galaxy Enterprise Edition, you get 5 years of firmware updates either monthly or quartely1, so you can be sure all of your mobile devices are up to date with the latest Android and Samsung security and maintenance patches. This helps protect your fleet of Samsung devices against malware, phishing or any software malfunction that might pose a threat to your business.

Samsung further clarifies that this extended update life cycle only applies to a handful of devices, though. The Galaxy S20, S21, Note 20, Xcover 5, and Tab Active 3 all now get five years of security updates. The policy also extends to future releases, but everything else that’s already on the market will only get four years of updates.

