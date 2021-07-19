Stadia will get Ubisoft’s new free-to-play shooter, Tom Clancy’s XDefiant

Ubisoft just announced its latest installment in the Tom Clancy series, the free-to-play shooter “XDefiant,” which will be arriving on Google Stadia.

“Coming soon,” Tom Clancy’s XDefiant will be a first-person shooter title that’s free-to-play and takes place within the universe built out by other games in the series. Players take on the role of “Defiants” who have customizable factions, traits, abilities, and “ultras.” Ubisoft says the list of Defiants will grow over time, too. There’s also a selection of different weapons (primary and secondary) as well as attachments. Games are played in a 6×6 arena and “a large pool of uniquely designed maps in rotation.”

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant is a free-to-play, fast-paced, first-person shooter. It combines intense gunplay with personalized loadouts and specialized factions as teams of gunfighters, called Defiants, battle for domination. Developed by Ubisoft San Francisco, Tom Clancy’s XDefiant features playable factions from the Tom Clancy universe and beyond, each with unique abilities. Pair that with an arsenal of primary and secondary weapons, attachments, and devices to complete your loadout, and go to battle with a variety of maps and modes.

Being one of the biggest supporters of cloud gaming, it comes as absolutely no surprise that Ubisoft is bringing XDefiant to Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Nvidia GeForce Now. It’s unclear if all three platforms will get a day-and-date launch, but it seems likely given the announcement. It also seems reasonable to expect that the game will be fully free-to-play on Stadia akin to Destiny 2, but that’s not yet confirmed.

Notably, the game will be available in a closed beta test on August 5 in the US and Canada, but only on PC, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox One/Series and not Stadia.

