Stadia Changelog: Rainbow Six Extraction and Rider’s Republic delayed, Baldur’s Gate 3 update

As we pass the midway point of July, Stadia only saw one new game this week, but it did see some notable game updates including a huge update to Baldur’s Gate 3 and an unfortunate delay for Rainbow Six Extraction.

New Games on Stadia

The latest game available on Google Stadia is Streets of Rage 4. The game launched on July 15 for $24.99 and sends players through a beat ’em up game. The Stadia version includes the extra character Estel Aguirre for free along with new color palettes, a training mode, and “Mania+” difficulty.

As of this week, Google has added 55 games to Stadia in calendar year 2021 on its way to the promise of at least 100 titles added this year.

Games coming to Stadia

FIFA 22 was the biggest reveal of the week. The EA game was confirmed to come to Stadia and, better yet, it’ll arrive day-and-date with other platforms such as Xbox and PlayStation. Further, Stadia is getting the next-gen version of the game with “HyperMotion” graphics.

Alongside that, PAW Patrol the Movie: Adventure City Calls was spotted on the USK ratings board by our friends at StadiaSource. Threata Revelations was also confirmed to arrive on the platform on December 17, 2021.

Rainbow Six Extraction delay, Riders Republic too

Ubisoft today announced that it would delay both Rainbow Six Extraction and Riders Republic. The latter will see its release date changed from September 2 to October 28, a delay of roughly 2 months. It’s the second delay that the game has faced.

More notable, though, is the delay for Rainbow Six Extraction. The game was supposed to debut on September 16 on Stadia and other platforms, but Ubisoft says it will now delay Rainbow Six Extraction to an undisclosed date in January 2022.

Our ambition with Rainbow Six Extraction is to deliver a full-fledged AAA experience that changes the way you play and think about cooperative games. With unique features like Missing In Action or The Sprawl, every mission is set to be a tense and challenging experience in which you’ll lead the elite operators of Rainbow Six in a fight against a lethal and evolving alien threat. We are embracing the opportunity to take additional time to bring this vision to life in the way it deserves in January 2022. We are confident this will ensure Rainbow Six Extraction is the immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience we set out to create, and the one you aspire to play.

Baldur’s Gate 3 gets Patch 5 as a major update

Available this week, Baldur’s Gate 3 is getting its fifth update, and it’s a very big one. The full changelog is hosted on Steam, but highlights include an active roll system, background goals for characters, and a toggle for non-lethal attacks. The full changelog includes well over 100 changes to the game.

This update is now live for Steam, GOG and Stadia! — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) July 15, 2021

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 was made available as an automatic update to Stadia players on July 15.

Resident Evil Re:Verse delayed to 2022

The next Resident Evil game, Re:Verse, has just been delayed from its 2021 launch to sometime in 2022. It’s currently unclear when the game will release, and notably, a Stadia release still isn’t explicitly confirmed. Buyers of Resident Evil Village, though, will still be able to redeem the game for free.

Crayta 0.7.587.106531

Now on PC alongside Stadia, Crayta has just been updated with its 0.7.587.106531 update. The biggest change in this update are some UX changes to the hub and navigation, but there are many bug fixes and tweaks noted in the full changelog.

FIFA 21 save issues continue

As we covered earlier this year, EA’s FIFA 21 on Google Stadia had an issue that broke save files for some players. While that issue was patched up for a bit, it seems to have returned. Google does mention on Twitter, though, that it and EA are aware.

Hey Dave, we're sorry to hear about that. We know how important your game progress is. We're aware of this and we're working with our partner publisher on a fix. We appreciate your patience. — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) July 16, 2021

This Week’s Biggest Stadia News

