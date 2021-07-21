OxygenOS 10.3.12 for OnePlus 6/6T rolls out w/ July security patch

OxygenOS 10.3.12 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 6 and 6T with this fairly tiny OTA file including the latest July 2021 security patch.

Announced over on the Official OnePlus Forums, the OxygenOS 10.3.12 update is still based upon Android 10. That means that if you want to get Android 11 running on your device, you’ll still need to slap the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for the 2018 flagship duo.

There really isn’t much else beyond the July patch to discuss here, as there are some stability and software fixes with little added detail. Some owners have complained about fingerprint scanner inconsistencies and random pop-ups in recent months. The biometric authentication method can sometimes just initiate randomly in apps that rely on it for sign-in. This could be a focal point for the OTA update, but it’s unclear if those errors are minimized. You can check out the full OxygenOS 10.3.12 update changelog below:

System Improved system stability Upgrade Android Security Patch to 2021.07 Fixed some known issues



We’re still none the wiser as to when the stable Android 11 update will begin rolling out for the OnePlus 6 and 6T, but with Android 12 on the horizon, we may be waiting a little while longer. At least if you’re holding out, OxygenOS 10.3.12 provides your device with the very latest Android security patch.

