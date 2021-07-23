Bandwidth: Amazon Luna’s ‘Family Channel’ and new Xbox Game Pass additions

Each cloud service offers its own value and special abilities, and it seems that Amazon is working on a neat idea. Apparently, Amazon Luna is preparing a new “Family Channel” that recently appeared for some users.

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly, and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.

Amazon Luna briefly teases a “Family Channel”

Amazon Luna is all about channels, each a different subscription that unlocks a different set of games. Apparently, one channel that Amazon is working on for Luna is called the “Family Channel.” This showed up briefly for some users last week, as documented by The Nerf Report, showing only one game in the E-rated game “Death Squared.” The “Family Channel” has since disappeared for Amazon Luna subscribers, but it definitely has some interesting implications for the future.

In other Luna news, Cloudy Games notes that the beta of “New World” is not currently available for cloud streaming but that the game has been spotted on the platform in the past.

Latest GeForce Now additions

Nvidia announced 11 new games available on GeForce Now this week, including the release of Cris Tales and Orcs Must Die 3.

Xbox Game Pass gets more cloud titles

One of the best values in gaming just keeps getting better. This week Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Pass is adding more titles, including several games that will be available for cloud streaming. The biggest addition to xCloud streaming is almost certainly Battlefield V, but there are a few others. The full list follows. These games are available now unless marked otherwise.

Battlefield V

Cris Tales

Atomicrops

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Last Stop

Blinx: The Time Sweeper (July 26)

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (July 26)

Lethal League Blaze (July 29)

Omno (July 29)

The Ascent (July 29)

Cloudy Games also reports that August additions to Xbox Game Pass include Recompile, Library of Ruina, 12 Minutes, Psychonauts 2, and Hades. It’s unclear if all of these games will support cloud streaming at this point.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: