Samsung July 2021 security update is rolling out now to these Galaxy devices

Android updates are often the butt of jokes, but things are slowly getting much better. Samsung is among the best in the business nowadays when it comes to rolling out Android updates, and now, the company is rolling out the July 2021 security update to its Galaxy lineup. Here’s the full list.

Samsung started the rollout of its July 2021 security update on June 30, roughly a week before the first Monday of July when Google will release the list of core security issues that this patch fixes. The list was released, though, on July 7 and includes 20 fixes for Galaxy smartphones, most of which are from Google. Most of the issues are patching Bluetooth vulnerabilities.

However, we do know one thing that the update addresses. Last month, Google confirmed that Samsung would be shipping a fix for Android Auto problems with its July 2021 security update. The fix is set to stop an issue that caused Android Auto to crash whenever the device was unlocked in any way.

For the most part, July updates for Samsung devices are fairly small, with the exception of the Galaxy Note 20 series which weighs in at over 1GB. There are no obvious changes in the update, though, outside of a new QR code scanner as captured below by SamMobile.

Which Samsung devices are getting the July 2021 security update? The list from Samsung is, as usual, pretty hefty. As of July 1, Samsung is rolling out monthly patches to nearly 40 devices including five Enterprise devices. A further 61 devices are getting quarterly updates and 44 are getting biannual updates.

Starting this month, this list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S Series

Samsung kicked off this latest security update starting on one of its most popular series, the Galaxy S lineup. The update first debuted on the Galaxy S10 on June 30 in the Czech Republic. Just a day later, the update expanded to the rest of the Galaxy S10 series in other parts of Europe including Italy, Austria, and Switzerland. The update was also released in South Korea on the same day and extended to the unlocked S10 in the US around July 19. Rounding out the series, the Galaxy S10 Lite was updated first in Spain around July 10.

On July 6, Samsung then launched the July security patch as an over-the-air update on the Galaxy S20 series. That update started its rollout in Germany. On July 8th, the update expanded to the Galaxy S20 FE, but only the LTE model in Russia at the time. By mid-July, the update had extended to the Snapdragon versions of the Galaxy S20 FE in Europe and other regions.

The Galaxy S21 series, the company’s current flagship, picked up its update on July 9. This release also marked the debut of the July patch in the United States with unlocked units getting the update first followed by carriers including T-Mobile. That update has since appeared on Samsung’s official update tracker and by July 15 had extended to the UK, India, and several regions across Europe.

Galaxy S21 — G991USQS4AUFD (Released first in US, unlocked)

Galaxy S21+ — G996USQS4AUFD (Released first in US, unlocked)

Galaxy S21 Ultra — G998USQS4AUFD (Released first in US, unlocked)

Galaxy S20 — G981FXXU8DUF9 (Released first in Germany)

Galaxy S20+ — G986FXXU8DUF9 (Released first in Germany)

Galaxy S20 Ultra — G988FXXU8DUF9 (Released first in Germany)

Galaxy S20 FE LTE — G780FXXU4CUG1 (Released first in Russia)

Galaxy S20 FE 5G — G781BXXU3CUG2 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S10 — G973FXXSBFUF3 (Released first in Czech Republic, available in the US)

Galaxy S10+ — G975FXXSBFUF3 (Released first in Europe, available in the US)

Galaxy S10e — G970FXXSBFUF3 (Released first in Europe, available in the US)

Galaxy S10 5G — G977BXXS8FUF3 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy S10 Lite — G770FXXS4EUF6 (Released first in Spain, available in the US)

Galaxy Foldables

While Samsung has several newer foldables on the market, the July 2021 security patch was released on the original Galaxy Fold before any others. The update first launched in France but has since extended to the United States. On July 7, the update was then spotted on Galaxy Z Flip in Germany, but not the 5G model just yet. On July 12, the update further expanded to the Galaxy Z Flip in the United States, but only the variant sold by Sprint. It was also quietly launched on AT&T and, on July 13, showed up on unlocked models in the US and on a wider international basis.

Finally, around July 26, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 got its update in Germany.

Galaxy Fold — F900FXXS5EUF3 (Released first in France, available in US)

Galaxy Z Flip — F707BXXU3DUF4/F700USQS4DUF1 (Released first in Germany, available in US)

Galaxy Z Fold 2 — F916BXXU1DUF1 (Released first in Germany)

Galaxy Tablets

The first Samsung tablet to get the July 2021 security patch is, ironically, the Android 9-running Galaxy Tab Active 2. Just a few days later, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 also picked up its July patch, though at first it was only released in Bolivia. The Tab Active 3 saw its update first in Hong Kong.

Galaxy Tab Active 2 — T395NKOSCCUF2 (Released first in Asia)

Galaxy Tab Active 3 — T575XXS3BUF2 (Released first in Hong Kong)

— T575XXS3BUF2 (Released first in Hong Kong) Galaxy Tab A 8.0 — T295XXU4CUF8 (Released first in Bolivia)

Galaxy A Series

The first device in Samsung’s extremely popular Galaxy A series to get the July update was the Galaxy A52. The device was updated first in Bolivia and Panama ahead of a wider international rollout which took place around July 13. This is not the 5G variant, though. Shortly later, the Galaxy A31 saw its July update in Brazil. Galaxy A10s was updated in Malaysia and Vietnam on July 8 while A02s was updated first in Brazil around July 13 with the Galaxy A70 being updated the same week in the same region.

Meanwhile, in Russia, the Galaxy A41 was updated around July 16 and the Galaxy A50 around July 19 on Sprint in the United States. Days later, the Galaxy A10e saw the July patch arrive alongside its Android 11 upgrade and by July 21 the patch had arrived on the Galaxy A51, though only in Russia to start. Towards the end of the month, on July 28, the patch hit the Galaxy A12 in Guatemala and the Galaxy A9 (2018) in Brazil.

Galaxy A52 — A525MUBU2AUF3/A525FXXS2AUF4 (Released first in Bolivia, Panama)

Galaxy A02s — A025MUBU2BUF5 (Released first in Brazil)

Galaxy A12 — A125MUBS1BUG3 (Released first in Guatemala)

— A125MUBS1BUG3 (Released first in Guatemala) Galaxy A71 — A715FXXU5BUF5 (Released first in Mexico)

Galaxy A51 — A515FXXU5EUG2 (Released first in Russia)

Galaxy A41 — A415FXXS1CUG1 (Released first in Russia)

Galaxy A31 — A315GDXU1CUG1 (Released first in Brazil)

Galaxy A01 — A015MUBU4BUG2 (Released first in Brazil)

Galaxy A10s — A107FXXU8CUG1 (Released first in Southeast Asia)

Galaxy A10e — A102USQUBCUFC (Released in US)

Galaxy A80 —A805FXXS6DUG3 (Released in Europe)

Galaxy A70 — A705MNXXU5DUF2 (Released first in Brazil)

Galaxy A50 — A505USQSDDUF1 (Released in US, Sprint)

Galaxy A2 Core — A260GDDSBAUF1 (Released first in India)

Galaxy A9 (2018) — A920FXXU5CUG4 (Released first in Brazil)

Galaxy Note Series

Samsung first released its July 2021 security patch as an update to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ including the phone’s 4G and 5G versions. The update is rolling out in nearly two dozen regions including most of Europe and the Middle East and, as of July 10, has rolled out on Verizon in the United States. On July 16, the update has also made its way to all unlocked Note 10 devices in the US as well as expanding to virtually every carrier model, too.

On July 8, the latest patch was spotted in Poland on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The update then extended to Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in Germany, carrying a new QR code scanner in the larger than normal update and, towards the end of the month, it arrived on some carrier versions of the Note 20 and Ultra including Comcast and Xfinity.

In what will be one of its last updates, the Galaxy Note 9 also picked up the July security patch from Samsung around July 13, with the rollout starting in Germany and two days later showed up on the Xfinity version of the phone.

Galaxy Note 20 — N980xXXU2DUF8 (Released first in Germany, available in US)

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — N986xXXU2DUF8 (Released first in Germany, available in US)

Galaxy Note 10 (4G and 5G) — N97xFXXS7FUF5 (First in Europe and Middle East, available on all US carriers)

Galaxy Note 10+ (4G and 5G) — N97xBXXS7FUF5 (First in Europe and Middle East, available on Verizon in US)

Galaxy Note 10 Lite — N770FXXS7EUF2 (Released first in Poland)

Galaxy Note 9 — N960FXXS8FUF5 (Released first in Germany, available on Xfinity in the US)

Galaxy F and M Series

The first device in Samsung’s affordable Galaxy M series to see the July 2021 security update was the Galaxy M11 which was updated in Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Later on, the Galaxy M51 saw the July update in Russia and Ukraine to start. Galaxy M01s was then updated in India with the July patch coming with Android 11 and the aging Galaxy M10 got its update around July 26.

Galaxy M62 — M625FXXU1AUG2 (Released in Malaysia and Vietnam)

— M625FXXU1AUG2 (Released in Malaysia and Vietnam) Galaxy M11 — M115FXXU2BUF3 (Released first in Southeast Asia)

— M115FXXU2BUF3 (Released first in Southeast Asia) Galaxy M51 — M515FXXU3CUG1 (Released first in Russia)

Galaxy M01s — M017FXXU2CUG1 (Released in India)

Galaxy M10 — M105MUBU7CUF1 (Released first in Argentina)

Starting in Poland on July 14, Samsung updated its rugged Galaxy Xcover Pro with the July 2021 security patch. Two days later, the update hit Galaxy Xcover 4s in some countries in Northern Europe.

Galaxy Xcover Pro — G715FNXXS9CUG2 (Released first in Poland)

— G715FNXXS9CUG2 (Released first in Poland) Galaxy XCover 4s — G398FNXXUCCUG1 (Released first in Nordic region)

This article was originally published on July 2 last updated on July 28.

