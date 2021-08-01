Galaxy Watch 4 Classic leak shows off the Wear OS smartwatch in first hands-on images

- Aug. 1st 2021 11:21 am PT

August has arrived and, with it, the countdown to Samsung’s next Unpacked event where we’ll see the debut of new foldables, earbuds, and the company’s first Wear OS smartwatches in years. This weekend, the first live images of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have hit the web, showing off both colors and a peek at the Wear OS UI.

91Mobiles obtained and published two live images of different Galaxy Watch 4 Classic variants. One is the black model, the other a polished silver version. Both appear to use the same stainless steel construction as past Galaxy Watch models with rotating bezels. Two physical buttons are also clearly visible along with white and black bands that appear to be leather, though presumably a faux material.

As other leaks have shown, there is a physical bezel around the watch with numbers around the face to imitate the look of a classic analog timepiece. In the middle, though, is of course a touchscreen that appears to have almost no additional bezel beyond those numbers.

The screen is on in both images, but there’s not a ton to gather from what’s displayed. There’s clear design inspiration from One UI on Galaxy smartphones, but not much obvious coming from Google’s Wear OS.

Samsung will officially launch the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Watch 4 in just under two weeks on August 11. The pair of smartwatches will also launch Wear OS 3.

