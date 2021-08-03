Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra sees $200 discount, Fitbit Sense $220, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by a $200 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. That’s alongside the second-best price yet on Fitbit Sense at $220 and these Assistant-enabled outdoor smart plugs for $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $200 with this Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deal

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $1,000. Typically fetching $1,200, you’re looking at $200 in savings, as today’s offer matches the second-best price to date that’s only been bested once by Prime Day. Additional storage tiers are also available at $200 off as well.

Entering as the latest flagship handset from Samsung, its Galaxy S21 Ultra arrives with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display at the center of the experience. A Snapdragon 888 SoC backed with 12GB of RAM powers its quad-sensor system and S Pen support completes the package. Even with the chance that new models are around the corner, locking in today’s discount lets you get in on a flagship handset for far less than retail. You can also dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Fitbit Sense sees notable discount to $220

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for $220. Normally selling for as much as $330, it just dropped to $290 with today’s offer cutting $70 off in order to mark the second-best price we’ve seen to date. For comparison, the only time we’ve seen it go for less was Prime Day.

Fitbit Sense delivers all of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect from a wearable these days alongside an always-on AMOLED display. That’s alongside up to six-day battery life, plus ECG tracking and the ability to keep tabs on stress and skin temperature. We recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality.

Expand your Assistant setup

Woot is offering a 2-pack of BN-LINK Smart Wi-Fi Heavy Duty Outdoor Outlets for $30. Regularly $20 each at Amazon, today’s offer is $10 or 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. At $15 each, it’s also within $1 of the lowest we have tracked on these plugs individually at Amazon.

A great way to add six voice and smartphone-controlled outlets to your outdoor space, these plugs do not require a hub and will work over your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. Compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, the system supports the creation of schedules and timers to reduce energy bills and to automate your outdoor experience all year round.

