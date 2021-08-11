Android 12 Beta 4: Recents multitasking menu highlights images for quick sharing

The multitasking menu in Android 12 has been tweaked over the Beta period, but the layout is mostly unchanged. Google, however, has put a lot of work into making it easier to share content from Recents, and Android 12 Beta 4 adds image support.

Before today’s release, looking at Chrome in the Recents multitasking menu showed a hued link icon in the top-right corner of the app’s card. Tapping reveals the link with shortcuts to Copy or Share, as well as a row of contacts for fast sharing.

Android 12 Beta 4 now sees Recents recognize images and similarly mark them with a generic picture target. Tapping elevates and zooms in on the photo with top shortcuts for Lens, Copy, Share, and Save. This toolbar already exists in Android 11, but Google is now better surfacing it to end users.

Meanwhile, you can tap the row of people or – more delightfully – drag the image over to a contact icon.

More about Android 12:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: