Android 12 Beta 4: Easter egg goes live, showcasing Material You dynamic colors

Every year, Google includes an easter egg in the latest Android release, and Android 12 is no different. With the release of Android 12 Beta 4, this year’s easter egg is live, serving to showcase Material You and its dynamic colors.

Just like past years, you can get to the Android 12 easter egg by heading to the Settings app, opening “About phone,” then “Android version.” From this page, tap the “Android version” three times to open the easter egg.

This will open to a view of your wallpaper covered by a Material You style clock widget showing the current time. By grabbing the minute hand and spinning it to 12:00, a circle appears over the clock, complete with the stylized “12” of Android 12. The page is then covered in circles using colors from your current wallpaper, which is a hallmark trait of Google’s Material You design language.

That’s unfortunately the full extent of the easter egg that we’ve discovered so far, making it a significant step down from convoluted Android easter eggs of years past. For example, Android 11 had a Bubble-powered cat feeding mini-game, while Android 10 included fun nonagram puzzles.













