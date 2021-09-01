Google Messages rolling out attachments picker redesign with colorful grid UI

In July, Google rolled out a new unified emoji, GIF, and sticker picker for Android’s default SMS/RCS client. The latest tweak sees Google Messages get an attachments menu redesign to access all the things you can send besides text.

Tapping the “plus” menu when you’re viewing a conversation previously opened a scrollable list with several carousels. You now get a grid that expands to take up more of the page when you scroll up. This four-wide grid uses colorful round buttons for: 

GIFs, Stickers, Files, Location, Contacts, Schedule Send, Weather, Restaurants, and Movies 

The first two just link to the appropriate tab in the existing expressive media picker, while Google is now better highlighting scheduled send. Assistant is also more apparent in this UI compared to the old approach. All the other attachment options work like before, and this grid also shows up when using system Bubbles.

This change is rolling out now, but not yet available for all users. For example, we’re currently only encountering this Google Messages (version 9.3 beta) attachment redesign on Android 12 devices. We’ve yet to see it on devices running older OSes.

It is just the latest update to the Messages experience ahead of the broader Material You revamp that we’re expecting.

