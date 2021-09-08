Google Photos now offers regular prints in more sizes and with home delivery

-
Apps & UpdatesGoogle Photos

Soft and hardcover photo books were the first Google Photos print product, and the lineup has since expanded to several other offerings. Google Photos is now letting you get prints in more sizes and as a delivery instead of having to pick them up in a store.

In addition to the existing 4×6, 5×7, or 8×10 print sizes, you now have 11×14, 12×18, 16×20, and 20×30 options. The larger sizes are welcome and mean you don’t have to spring for more expensive canvas prints.

Meanwhile, photo prints from Google can now be delivered directly to your home in the US. Previously, you had to pick up from CVS, Walgreens, or Walmart. Those larger sizes are only available online and start at $0.18 per print plus shipping. 

That said, the wall-mounted Canvas prints (US only) are also expanding with six additional sizes:  8×10, 16×16, 20×30, 24×36, 30×40, and 36×36. They join the existing 8×8, 11×14, and 16×20, which start at $19.99.

Google still offers the premium print series where you get 10 random cardstock prints from your library every month for $6.99/month. It’s unclear how successful this whimsical print subscription is, but hopefully, Google Photos learned from the delivery logistics.

These features are rolling out now, but we have yet to encounter the expanded options in Google Photos for Android.

More about Google Photos:

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Google Photos

About the Author

Google Photos adds palatial home-focused ‘Like ro...
Google Photos adds ‘Best of Summer 2021’ Me...
Google Photos tests new Top Shot preview chip for selec...
Google Photos highlights history in latest ‘Ancie...
Delightful Google ad imagines the Perseverance Mars rov...
Google curiously creates separate Assistant settings fo...
Google Photos adds expanded info menu for Memories coll...
Google Photos ‘Your memories’ widget is now...
Show More Comments

Related

Google Photos adds ‘Best of Summer 2021’ Memory collection

New unified ‘Backup by Google One’ system, UI widely appearing in Android Settings

Google curiously creates separate Assistant settings for ‘Photos’ [Update: Smart Display list]

Android 12 Beta 4 hands-on: Top new features [video]

Google Photos ‘Your memories’ widget is now rolled out on Android 12 and older

Review: JBL Tour Pro+ are not quite the noise-canceling Pixel Buds you’re hoping for

Hands-on: An Apple Watch diehard’s impressions of Samsung and Google’s new collaboration

Comment: Google is moving away from smaller phones with the Pixel 6, and that’s a wise choice