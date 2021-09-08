Google Photos now offers regular prints in more sizes and with home delivery

Soft and hardcover photo books were the first Google Photos print product, and the lineup has since expanded to several other offerings. Google Photos is now letting you get prints in more sizes and as a delivery instead of having to pick them up in a store.

In addition to the existing 4×6, 5×7, or 8×10 print sizes, you now have 11×14, 12×18, 16×20, and 20×30 options. The larger sizes are welcome and mean you don’t have to spring for more expensive canvas prints.

Meanwhile, photo prints from Google can now be delivered directly to your home in the US. Previously, you had to pick up from CVS, Walgreens, or Walmart. Those larger sizes are only available online and start at $0.18 per print plus shipping.

That said, the wall-mounted Canvas prints (US only) are also expanding with six additional sizes: 8×10, 16×16, 20×30, 24×36, 30×40, and 36×36. They join the existing 8×8, 11×14, and 16×20, which start at $19.99.

Google still offers the premium print series where you get 10 random cardstock prints from your library every month for $6.99/month. It’s unclear how successful this whimsical print subscription is, but hopefully, Google Photos learned from the delivery logistics.

These features are rolling out now, but we have yet to encounter the expanded options in Google Photos for Android.

