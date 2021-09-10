[Update: ‘Buds Z2’ design leaks] OnePlus tipped to release cheaper pair of wireless earbuds w/ ANC

The new OnePlus Buds Pro deliver great sound and features, but they are quite a bit more expensive compared to the brand’s other offerings. According to a reliable source, a new pair of ANC-equipped OnePlus earbuds could be around the corner with a lower cost of entry.

Max Jambor says on Twitter that OnePlus is working on another pair of truly wireless earbuds that will carry a lower price tag compared to the OnePlus Buds Pro. Those earbuds, which launch tomorrow, come in at a cost of $149. It’s unclear what price point Samsung’s new option may bring to the table, but it seems they won’t give up much.

Apparently, OnePlus will retain Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in this new pair of buds, but it’s unclear what they might sacrifice to hit a price point. Some obvious removals might be wireless charging and water resistance in the case, or perhaps ditching the “adaptive” ANC that the regular OnePlus Buds Pro offer. For the time being, we’ll just have to wait and see.

As it stands today, OnePlus offers the standard OnePlus Buds at $90 and the OnePlus Buds Z at $49. It seems unlikely that the lower price point would be able to include ANC, but at around the $90 price point, it would make these upcoming buds a serious Pixel Buds A-Series competitor.

1+ is working on a new – lower priced – pair of headphones with ANC. Some sort of Lite edition of the Buds Pro I really like the Buds Pro so I am curious what those cheaper ones have to offer — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) August 30, 2021

Update 9/10: @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles today leaked these new earbuds, referring to them as the “OnePlus Buds Z2.” The design at play mashes together the design of the OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z from last year, also seemingly copying the case from the Buds Z.

The report mentions that these Buds Z2 could launch in October.









More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: