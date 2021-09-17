Alphabet Scoop 134: Samsung’s Android 12 beta, and Pixel 6 specs leak as Google starts marketing

This week 9to5Google’s Abner Li, Ben Schoon, and Kyle Bradshaw discuss Samsung’s beta of Android 12, more material UI redesigns, possible specs for the Pixel 6, and what Google’s plans might be with their marketing campaign.
- Samsung officially launches Android 12 beta in the US on Galaxy S21 w/ One UI 4.0, theming tools
- Hands-on: Samsung’s take on Android 12 shows how Pixel will benefit more than most [Gallery]
- Here’s the new Google Weather widget with Android 12-inspired design [Gallery]
- Here’s an early look at YouTube Music’s upcoming Material You widget [Gallery]
- Google Drive’s Material You redesign adds that quirky, bulbous X-shaped widget
- Google Keep is next in line for a Material You update, coming later this month
- Google Tasks is getting a new icon that better matches other Workspace logos
- Leaked Pixel 6 Pro details reveal more camera specs, ‘baby mode,’ and 120Hz 1440p display
- Google Tensor details hint that the custom Pixel 6 chip could be one of the fastest on Android [Updated]
- Pixel 6 Pro benchmarks hint at Tensor’s raw power; here’s how it compares to Galaxy S21 & Pixel 5
- Google advertising Pixel 6 & Pro camera in the UK with high-profile TV show sponsorship
- Google brings Nexus back from the dead… to tease Pixel 6 moments after iPhone 13 event
- Google hypes the Pixel 6 in Japan with bag of ‘Google Original [Potato] Chips’
