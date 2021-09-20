Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro get FCC approval, moving one step closer to launch

Google’s upcoming flagship Android phones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, have received approval by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States, moving them one step closer to launch.

In the US, like many other countries, smartphones — and really anything with wireless capabilities — must receive approval from the FCC before they can be sold. This approval process involves ensuring the device only operates at approved frequencies, doesn’t interfere with other devices, and doesn’t cause harm to individuals.

Breaking from tradition, Google has been boldly advertising the Pixel 6 around the world, including in television ads and on billboards, well ahead of launch. Each of these US-facing advertisements have had to explain that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro had not yet received FCC approval and therefore may not be sold.

As of Monday morning, that’s starting to change, with a handful of models of the Pixel 6 series appearing at the FCC for approval. For the Pixel 6 Pro, we find GLU0G and G8VOU listed, with the primary difference being the availability of mmWave 5G connectivity. Similarly, for the smaller Pixel 6, there’s G9S9B and GB7N6, with the same core difference of mmWave availability.

The most critical difference we find between the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is confirmation that the UWB support will be limited to the Pixel 6 Pro. Specifically, the phone is registered for Channel 5 and Channel 9 UWB connectivity, opening it up to use as a digital car key on supported vehicles or potentially to locate smart tags.

Another difference we’ve noticed between the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in these listings is the breadth of 5G connectivity available. For instance, while both phones will offer mmWave models, the Pixel 6 Pro should also have access to the n258 band of mmWave 5G.

So far, Google has not shared any plans for a launch event for the Pixel 6 or any other Made by Google hardware. Typically, such an event would take place in the first few days of October, or like last year, in the final days of September. If that pattern continues, we shouldn’t have much longer to wait for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and today’s FCC listings are a good indicator of that possibility.

