‘Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition’ shows up in Google support doc, pointing to upcoming release

The latest update to an official Google support page makes mention of the Galaxy S21 FE, which has yet to be announced by Samsung.

In recent years, Samsung has been releasing a separate “FE” — short for “Fan Edition” — variant of their flagship phones and tablets, putting the high-end hardware in a more affordable package. This second launch normally happens around seven or eight months after the flagship release, helping us narrow down a predicted release date of the Galaxy S21 FE, though no official announcement has been made.

This afternoon, Google updated an official support page for their Play Services for AR — previously known as ARCore — which lists all devices they currently support. Among other recently launched devices that were added to Google’s list, we find a listing for the “Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition,” further pointing to that phone’s upcoming launch.

Infinix Mobile Zero X Neo

Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G

Lenovo Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Motorola moto g(50) 5G

Motorola moto g(60)s

Motorola motorola edge 20

Motorola motorola edge 20 lite

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Samsung Galaxy Wide5

Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip2 5G

Tecno Phantom X

Vivo X60 Pro+

Vivo V2105

Xiaomi Pad 5

Zebra ET51 10″ Enterprise Tablet

Besides the Galaxy S21 FE, the other listings are fairly mundane, consisting primarily of devices Google’s partners have launched in the last few months. That said, it’s somewhat interesting that last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 2 is only just now picking up AR support from Google, side-by-side with this year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3.

This is far from the first time that Play Services for AR has managed to tip off upcoming devices, with the Samsung A82 and the (now-canceled) LG Stylo 7 appearing in March, and the Nokia 5.4 being teased last year.

