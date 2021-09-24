Bandwidth: GeForce Now adds 12 new games including Kena: Bridge of Spirits

In a fairly quiet week for the gaming world, Nvidia GeForce Now announced it would be adding 12 new games including Sheltered 2, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more.
GeForce Now adds Kena: Bridge of Spirits and more
Announced as a part of its latest batch of games, Nvidia GeForce Now is the first place you can stream Kena: Bridge of Spirits from the cloud. The game is available from the Epic Games Store. Other additions to GeForce Now this week include:
- Beyond Contact (Steam)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Epic Games Store)
- Sheltered 2 (Steam)
- World War Z: Aftermath (Steam)
- Sable (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- The Escapists (Epic Games Store)
- Darwin Project (Steam)
- EVE Online (Epic Games Store)
- Gas Station Simulator (Steam)
- Miscreated (Steam)
- Professional Fishing (Steam)
- Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (Steam)
Amazon Luna is dropping a hardware bundle
Just a mere couple of weeks following the addition of Fire Tablet support, Amazon Luna is dropping a hardware bundle that sells the Fire HD tablet with the Luna Controller. The bundle is only available for a “little while longer.”
Amazon Luna also added support for Beyond Good and Evil on Ubisoft+ this week.
Xbox Game Pass gets a new piece of hardware… sort of
While it’s not technically billed as a piece of Xbox hardware, Game Pass Ultimate users will soon be able to stream games from the dual-screen Surface Duo 2. As with the original model, this new version will have some software tweaks that make it a better handheld gaming machine. You can learn more about Surface Duo 2 here.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.