Google turning on 2-step verification (2SV) for 150 million more accounts by the end of 2021

Back in May, Google said it would start automatically enabling two-factor authentication on eligible accounts. As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Google today provided an update on its account 2SV efforts, including upcoming security features.

The company’s latest blog post did not mention how many accounts have already been automatically configured to require that users confirm they are the ones signing in, or the number of people that have the measure already enabled.

Right now we are auto-enrolling Google accounts that have the proper backup mechanisms in place to make a seamless transition to 2SV. To make sure your account has the right settings in place, take our quick Security Checkup.

However, by year’s end, Google will “auto-enroll an additional 150 million Google users in 2SV.” This ranges from tapping yes on your phone or inserting a physical security key into the device you’re using to log n. Google also says that it has partnered with organizations to provide over 10,000 security keys to high-risk users this year.

We also recognize that today’s 2SV options aren’t suitable for everyone, so we are working on technologies that provide a convenient, secure authentication experience and reduce the reliance on passwords in the long-term.

Until then, Google says Chrome for iOS will soon be able to generate (and save) a secure password in any iOS app following the browser’s current ability to autofill stored credentials. On Android, the “Google app menu” will let you soon “access all of the passwords you’ve saved in Google Password Manager.”

