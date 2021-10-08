New ‘Curated Culture’ Pixel wallpapers remind you to ‘Take A Break’ and ‘Love Yo’Self’ [Download]

It’s unclear whether the Android 12 update for older Pixel phones will bring new backgrounds that help showcase Material You. Until that release, current Pixel phones are seeing a trio of new “Curated Culture” Pixel wallpapers.

The overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.

The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

World Health Organization

Today’s backgrounds are illustrated by artist KimiKimo (on Instagram). They come ahead of Mental Health Awareness Day (or World Mental Health Day) on Sunday, October 10.

  • Take A Break: “Even the sun has to take time to rest after a long day. A gentle reminder for you to take a break.” 
  • Support: “If you are struggling with your mental health, it’s okay to ask for help.”
  • Love Yo’Self: “Be kind to yourself. Hold your heart up high. Show yourself the unconditional love you deserve.” 
New Pixel wallpapers
New Pixel wallpapers
New Pixel wallpapers

This trio joins 24 other wallpapers for Pride MonthAAPI Heritage MonthEarth DayInternational Women’s DayBlack History MonthInternational Friendship DayInternational Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, and Hispanic Heritage Month. These backgrounds are still not particularly optimized for the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, or 5’s front-facing hole-punch camera.

All are available in the Wallpaper & Style app today for the Pixel 3 and newer (including on Android 12 Beta 5). Other device owners can set the new Pixel wallpapers from the Curated Culture collection above.

