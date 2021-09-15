New Google Pixel wallpapers celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month [Download]

The latest “Curated Culture” wallpapers commissioned by the Google Pixel team are available today to mark the mid-month start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched our nation and society.

National Hispanic American Heritage Month starts on September 15 and ends on October 15. Unlike International Friendship Day on July 30, Google did not release them ahead of time. The three backgrounds were illustrated by mural and urban artist SENKOE.

Mexican artist SENKOE created Pixel-exclusive wallpapers honoring pre-Hispanic life and ancient Mexican culture.

Totem : In the pre-Columbian imagination, all stories related to the cosmos and natural elements converge.

: In the pre-Columbian imagination, all stories related to the cosmos and natural elements converge. Raíces : The heart of Hispanic culture finds its roots in mysticism and magic.

: The heart of Hispanic culture finds its roots in mysticism and magic. El árbol de la vida: Symbolizing good and evil, night and day, the tree of life is a vibrant feast of the senses.

This trio joins 21 other wallpapers for Pride Month, AAPI Heritage Month, Earth Day, International Women’s Day, Black History Month, International Friendship Day, and International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. These wallpapers are still not particularly optimized for the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, or 5’s front-facing hole-punch camera.

Available in the Wallpaper & Style app on the Pixel 3 and newer (including Android 12 with some nice Dynamic Color theming), other device owners can set the high-res Hispanic Heritage Month wallpapers from the gallery above.

More about Google Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: