Google working on ‘finishing touches’ for its Android 12 update with ‘Pixel-exclusive’ features

While Android 12 is now available in AOSP today, Google did not release it to Pixel phones in an unprecedented departure. Instead, the company is still working on the Pixel’s Android 12 update and teased it would be a “special release.”

In announcing Android Open Source Project availability, the Android team said it’s “coming to a device near you starting with Pixel in the next few weeks.” In a statement, the company told 9to5Google this morning that it’s “putting the finishing touches on a special release with Pixel-exclusive and Pixel-first experiences on Android 12.”

“Putting the finishing touches” is Google’s explanation for why Android 12 is not available on day one for Pixel phones, while it says to expect a “special release.”

“Pixel-exclusive and Pixel-first experiences” could allude to a bigger Pixel Feature Drop with Android 12. If Google followed the usual three-month interval, the update should have come in September, like it did last year. We are now two months late and that puts Google very close to the next December drop.

Material You is likely what we’re waiting for at this point. Google at I/O 2021 in May said its new design language was going to debut first on Pixel this fall. While many first-party apps today, including the Workspace suite, have been updated, some key ones are missing. This includes the Play Store, YouTube, and YouTube Music.

Meanwhile, another elephant in the room is the Pixel 6. Google might want to wait and detail the key software features of its flagship phone in a grand announcement rather than through OTA updates for older devices and a blog post.

Google ended by reiterating that Android 12 update “will roll out to Pixel users in the next few weeks.”

