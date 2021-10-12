Google’s ‘Work Safer’ bundles Pixel, Workspace, Chromebooks, & security tools for businesses

At Cloud Next ’21, Google announced “Work Safer” as a one-stop offering for small businesses, enterprises, and public sector institutions looking to equip and protect employees amid hybrid work.

It starts with Google Workspace for collaboration and communication tools. Users specifically get the “enterprise-grade versions” of Gmail, Google Calendar, Drive, Docs/Sheets/Slides, and Meet, with the “Enterprise Plus” tier offered for $18 per user per month, which is normally the price of “Business Plus.”

Meanwhile, BeyondCorp Enterprise offers “secure access to resources with integrated threat and data protection,” while reCAPTCHA Enterprise lets companies protect (1 million free API calls per month) their websites from abusive activities like credential stuffing, account takeovers, and scraping.

On the hardware front, Work Safer customers can get Titan Security Keys at a 50% discount and five free HP Chromebook Enterprise devices – “subject to availability” – with a 50% discount on the annual price of Chrome Enterprise Upgrade. Similarly, Pixel phones will be offered, including the ability to get a Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro “for testing” ahead of a wider purchase.

In the future, Chronicle’s security analytics will be available, while Google is offering “migration services for a seamless transition” to Workspace. Google’s Work Safer is also partnering with Palo Alto Networks on network protection and CrowdStrike for endpoint protection.

By combining these services into an offering, Google takes the guesswork out of purchasing a comprehensive and secure solution and makes it easier for any organization to achieve a stronger security posture quickly, especially those without in-house expertise.

Google is directing interested parties to register their interest for Work Safer here. It will be sold directly by Google Cloud, as well as through partners.

