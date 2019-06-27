Chronicle is an Alphabet company dedicated to enterprise cybersecurity. After graduating from the X Moonshot Factory in early 2018, it is now joining Google Cloud.

Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian announced the news today, describing the union as a way to “create a powerful and comprehensive security portfolio that will benefit all of our customers.” He noted increasing overlap, with both companies building the same tools in response to customer demand.

With the trajectories of Chronicle and Google Cloud increasingly converging in response to customer needs, we want to bring these essential capabilities together for customers.

It makes sense to integrate security features directly into a large platform rather than requiring customers to do it themselves. For Google Cloud, security could join AI advancements as another key differentiator against Microsoft Azure and Amazon’s AWS.

Chronicle is largely made up of Google engineers that previously worked on internal security, and has received “widespread recognition in the industry for its security vision, engineering team and solutions.” Its key advantage as an Alphabet company was leveraging Google’s vast compute and storage infrastructure to run threat detection and malware analysis.

According to Kurian, there are obvious areas where Chronicle services can compliment Google Cloud products:

Chronicle’s VirusTotal malware intelligence services will be a powerful addition to the pool of threat data informing Google Cloud offerings, and will continue to support applications running on our platforms.

Chronicle’s Backstory investigation flows, added to Google Cloud’s detection, incident management and remediation capabilities, will create a comprehensive end-to-end solution that will enable customers to detect and mitigate threats faster, both within their cloud deployments and across their entire enterprise.

Chronicle will join Google Cloud in the “coming weeks,” with full integration expected this fall.

