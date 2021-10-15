Stadia Changelog: Bulk delete captures, Heist Simulator release date, more

Following the AAA launch of Far Cry 6 last week, Stadia had a quiet few days. But now Stadia has gained a new bulk edit feature for deleting screen captures and the release date for two new games.

New games on Stadia

No new games were released on Stadia this week. Google has added 84 games to Stadia since the start of this year with 11 weeks left to meet its promise of at least 100 titles added during calendar year 2021.

Games coming to Stadia

Originally scheduled to release today, Google confirmed that Ben 10: Power Trip would be delayed to a release on October 21. When it debuts, the game will cost $29.99.

One new game is coming to Stadia next week, too. Heist Simulator this week confirmed its release date of October 19 on Stadia in early access.

I bring EXCITING NEWS for all you Heist Simulator fans Heist Simulator will finally be entering ✨ EARLY ACCESS ✨ on @GoogleStadia on October 19th! We can't wait for you all to play it! We'll be patiently waiting to give all of your heists a try… don't make them too hard plz pic.twitter.com/wWP0JYRML6 — No More Robots (@nomorerobotshq) October 14, 2021

Updates

You can now bulk delete Stadia captures

Announced on the official Stadia subreddit, the platform finally now supports the ability to bulk delete captures. This functionality is, for now, limited only to the web client, but allows Stadia players to much more easily delete captures. Previously, the only way to clear out the limited library of screenshots and clips was to delete every Stadia capture one by one, which is a very tedious project if the library has grown.

We hope you’re enjoying the Capture feature to record your favorite moments on Stadia. We understand how frustrating it can get when you’re navigating through all those screenshots and clips. With that being said, we’re excited to announce the rollout of a bulk delete feature on web. This feature will allow you to easily remove Captures that are no longer needed so that you can take and keep meaningful captures.

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost

Destiny 2 announced a new holiday event including community-chosen #TeamDino armor sets.

The roar of #TeamDino heralds the start of the Festival of the Lost today! Dress your dino best while you hunt for the new Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle, new masks, and a crypt’s worth of spooktacular cosmetics. Brave new tales of terror in the Haunted Sector activity and complete the new Book of the Forgotten.

Phil Harrison makes a brief appearance

Mostly silent during Stadia’s second year, VP Phil Harrison was listed on the Gaming Awards site, spotted by CloudyGames, seemingly confirming Harrison is still working as the GM and VP of Stadia as some speculated he may have silently moved on.

UNO gets ‘Call of Yara’ pack

To go along with the launch of Far Cry 6, Ubisoft this week released the “Call of Yara” pack for UNO. The pack costs $4.99 in the Stadia Store.

Borderlands 3 free weekend

From October 14 at 9 a.m. PT to October 18 at 9 a.m. PT, Borderlands 3 will be free to play for Stadia Pro members.

Wave Break update hits Stadia ‘soon’

Wave Break confirmed earlier today that the Signal Tools update should be arriving on Stadia “soon” after hitting other platforms.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 slightly delayed on Stadia

Baldur’s Gate 3 is getting its sixth patch this week which is live now on PC. However, the developers confirmed that the update has been slightly delayed on Mac and Stadia, with the release coming “soon.”

Hello everyone – while Patch 6 is now live for PC on Steam and GOG, we're still working dilligently on our Mac and Stadia versions. While we don't have a timeline just yet, these versions should recieve the update soon! Thank you for your patience. — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) October 15, 2021

Direct Touch expands to iOS, Public Parties go official

In its weekly post, Google announced that Direct Touch is now available on iOS. Direct Touch is still only in the game Humankind, though. Further, the company officially confirmed the launch of Public Parties which started rolling out last week.

More Stadia News

