Deals: Anker Android accessory sale from $10, Lenovo Tab P11 Plus hits $207, more

All of today’s best Halloween weekend deals are headlined by an Anker Android sale from $10. That’s alongside Lenovo’s new Tab P11 Plus at $207 and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker launches new Android accessory Halloween sale from $10

Anker is heading into the weekend with a new sale, courtesy of its official Amazon storefront. Discounting a selection of iPhone and Android essentials, smart home gear, and more for Halloween, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 PD Power Bank for $136. Down from $160, you’re looking at only the third discount of the year, with today’s offer saving you $24 and marking the best price in several months.

PowerCore III Elite arrives as a capable portable power bank for your everyday carry complete with more than enough juice to refuel all of the gear in your kit. Alongside its 25600mAh battery, there’s a 60W USB-C output and pair of 2.4A USB-A slots for topping off your phone or earbuds. Shop more deals from $10 right here.

Pick up Lenovo’s new Tab P11 Plus for $207

Lenovo is currently offering its new Tab P11 Plus Android Tablet 128GB for $207. Down from a $280 list price, and currently going for $269 on Amazon, you can save up to 23% today, marking the first discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. As one of the latest in the Tab lineup, Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus arrives with an 11-inch 2K IPS touchscreen, backed by an octa-core 2.0GHz processor. Perfect for enjoying some hi-def streaming, content, games, and more, the Tap P11 Plus also features a 13MP camera array, four Dolby Atmos speakers, and all-day battery life.

Save $500 across LG’s A1 OLED TVs

After seeing the higher-end C1 lineup go on sale yesterday, Amazon is keeping the savings coming by discounting LG’s more affordable OLED A1 Series 4K Smart TVs. Headlining is the 48-inch model at $897. Down from $1,197, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $300 in total savings. This also beats our previous mention by $200 as well. Delivering the latest OLED tech from LG, its A1 series TVs arrive with up to 75-inch panels and come backed by the new a7 GEN 4 processor to handle 4K upscaling and more. Alongside Dolby Vision and HDR, the OLED screen packs darker blacks and brighter colors for a more immersive movie night experience. And if all the built-in smart features aren’t providing enough content for you, there’s also three HDMI ports to round out the package.

