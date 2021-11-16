BET+ is the latest streaming service to add integration with Google TV

Google TV has been expanding its list of services since its launch over a year ago, and this week another option has been added. BET+ now features integration with Google TV.

Available now, BET+ is fully integrated with Google TV. This includes both support for content searches and account integration through the “Your Services” app. This means that searching for TV shows and movies will display BET+ as an option for playing that content if it’s on BET+. Beyond that, account linking means BET+ can better support the Google TV homescreen.

BET+ focuses on Black Culture content, with the service being a joint venture between BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios. The service costs $9.99/month and offers a 7-day free trial.

Examples of titles showing BET+ as a streaming option include various Tyler Perry projects, original shows such as The Ms. Pat Show and Carl Weber’s Family Business, and much more.





Google TV has, in the past couple of months, added support for more niche services including Kocowa, Crunchyroll, and Pantaya.

