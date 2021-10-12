Google TV now offers integration with Spanish-language streaming service Pantaya

- Oct. 12th 2021 1:11 pm PT

A silent update has rolled out to Google TV this week, adding yet another service to the list of integrated apps. Pantaya now supports Google TV account integration for its Spanish-language content.

Pantaya’s Google TV integration offers Spanish speakers a wider collection of content, including over 300 films as well as a considerably large catalog of TV shows. Pantaya also produces its own original content on the platform. On Google TV, the streaming service is available both with simple search results as well as appearing within the “Your Services” menu for deeper account linking and recommendations.

Pantaya is a streaming service offering the best Spanish-Language movies. An unrivaled variety of today’s blockbusters and beloved classics from yesterday. Enjoy this streaming experience exclusively through Pantaya whenever and wherever you want.

This addition comes a few months after Google updated the platform as a whole with better Spanish-language support.

In recent weeks, Google TV’s list of services has expanded much further into more niche genres and regional apps. Crunchyroll, FuboTV, and Kocowa make up just a few examples of recent additions, and Philo also upgraded its integration last week.

You can sign up for Pantaya here.

