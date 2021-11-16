Google Meet calls hosted by premium Workspace tiers now support up to 500 participants

Remote work is here to stay, and Google Meet is accommodating that by adding support for video meetings with up to 500 participants on select Workspace tiers.

Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus customers can soon host calls with up to 500 participants. This differs from live streaming, which supports up to 100,000 viewers.

We hope that by increasing the meeting size, it will be easier to connect and collaborate with your colleagues, clients, and customers.

Meanwhile, the other tier limits are listed below, with personal Gmail accounts also supporting up to 100 people:

Business Starter, Frontline, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, G Suite Basic 100 Business Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Essentials, G Suite Business, Nonprofits 150 Teaching and Learning Upgrade 250

This new 500 participant limit is rolling out today to Google Meet and will be fully available over the coming days.

The new participant limits will occur automatically for all meetings in your domain.

