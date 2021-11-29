Google fixes Assistant unable to make emergency calls via voice on Android Automotive

With Android Automotive, you can control more car capabilities with just your voice. Google recently found a bug that prevented the Assistant in Android Automotive from calling emergency services and is now rolling out a fix.

We understand the vital importance of our users being able to call first responders in case of emergencies. We discovered recently that Assistant-enabled emergency calling stopped working in some vehicles with Google infotainment built in. We have rolled out an immediate fix to resume emergency calling via Google Assistant.

This issue prevented users from dialing emergency services with just their voice – button or hotword. Such a capability is very useful if you cannot get to the touchscreen for whatever reason during an accident. The emergency calling fix is rolling out automatically over the next few days, or you can manually check for an update to the Google Assistant app in Android Automotive’s Play Store. Version 13.0.92.RC13 or higher addresses the problem.

Google notes that the Dialer app – placement differs from vehicle-to-vehicle – was not impacted, and “continue[s] to work regardless of your Assistant version.”

The company ends by noting:

Protecting our users’ safety is our top priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

