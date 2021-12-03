Deals: Google Nest Thermostat hits $90, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic down to $323, more

Headlining all of today’s best deals, the Google Nest Thermostat is down to $90. That’s alongside a new low on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and iOttie’s Made for Google iON charger. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Thermostat hits $90

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat in Snow for $90. Normally fetching $130, you’re looking at the best price yet on this Assistant upgrade with $31 in savings attached.

Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with an LED display. With winter weather sweeping in across the country, now’s the perfect time to finally leverage Assistant for staying warm the next few months. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is $7 below Black Friday price

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Smartwatch for $323. Normally fetching $380, you’re looking at $57 in savings while marking a new Amazon low at $7 under the Black Friday mention.

Delivering the latest wearable from Samsung, its recently-released Galaxy Watch 4 Classic sports a higher-end build than the standard edition. Arriving with a more stylish stainless steel case, there are all of the other same fitness tracking features otherwise like heart rate and ECG monitoring, as well as the insight on VO2 Max readings, SpO2 levels, and more. Get a better idea of what to expect from our hands-on review of the standard model.

Save on iOttie’s Made for Google iON Wireless Duo 15W Charger

Amazon currently offers the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand for $41 in various styles. While you’d typically pay $50, today’s offer amounts to $9 in savings while coming within $1 of our previous mention and marking the best price in several months.

iOttie’s latest charging stand delivers a way to refuel two devices at once with an upright Qi stand as well as a secondary pad on the side. Its main 15W charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top off AirPods and the like. It’s also Made for Google certified for all of you Pixel owners out there.

