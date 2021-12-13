Google taking Android 12L Beta 1 feedback from Pixel owners

With the Android 12L Beta 1 now five days old, Google is asking Pixel owners to fill out a feedback survey. The questions are similar in nature to the original form used during the initial beta period.

We’d like your feedback on the latest version of Android 12L on your Pixel device. This *anonymous* survey should take you about 5-10 minutes to complete. Please only fill out this survey if your Pixel device is running Beta 1 (S2B1.211112.006). You can verify this by going to Settings>About Phone.

After confirming what build you’re running and device (Pixel 6 series excluded), you’re asked to rate how satisfied you are with: Stability, Performance, Battery, Device Temperature, Camera, Bluetooth, Call Quality, Messaging, WiFi Connectivity, Data Connectivity, App Experience, and Authentication (face/fingerprint).

That’s followed by a question on whether you’d recommend Beta 1 in its “current state” to friends and family:

Users are then asked to select their “top issue area,” with “Audio Experience” and “System User Interface” joining the earlier list as options. Depending on your choice, you’re able to select or specify the exact problem, and note how it impacts your overall experience on a 1-10 scale.

The last part of the Android 12L Beta 1 survey is a field for “additional feedback on your experience.”

