Here’s where to find the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in stock [Updated]

Because of how well-received it was by reviewers and Android fans, the Pixel 6 has become a hard phone to buy. Here’s where to find the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in stock to buy Google’s best phones for yourself.

Due to the ongoing chip shortage, combined with “high demand” for the Pixel 6 Pro, some customers’ pre-orders have been delayed, while retailers are having trouble keeping the phones in stock. In particular, the Google Store is currently unable to ship new orders for the Pixel 6 Pro until at least January. Thankfully, it’s all too easy to get the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from places other than the Google Store.

Where Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro are in stock

If you’re shopping for an unlocked phone in the US, other than the Google Store, there are only four authorized retailers where you can buy the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Target. Of course, all four retailers are limited to selling only what they can get from Google, and the demand for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones is currently massively outweighing the available supply.

The two retailers to really keep an eye on are Target and Best Buy, as it’s possible that your local store could have Pixel 6 units in stock at the store. Similarly, both retailers offer the ability to have your order shipped to your local store for pickup – in case shipping to your home isn’t a good option for your situation.

We’ll keep an eye on the inventories of each retailer over the coming weeks and keep you updated on the quickest ways to buy the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Latest update: As of December 13, 2021, every major retailer is has units available of either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. Best Buy is your best choice for getting an unlocked Pixel 6 Pro quickly, as some stores may even have it on the shelf for same-day pickup. Target similarly offers in-store pickup for the smaller Pixel 6.

If you’re picky about your colors or storage options, the Google Store is a solid option for getting either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, though you may need to pay for expedited shipping if you’re hoping to buy the phone as a Christmas present.

Amazon

Best Buy

Pixel 6 — Sold out online, but local pickup may be available

Pixel 6 Pro — In stock (No Cloudy White or 256GB options), ships in days

B&H

Pixel 6 — Coming soon

Pixel 6 Pro — Coming soon

Google Store

Pixel 6 — In stock (Kinda Coral only) Stormy Black and Sorta Seafoam ship in January

(Kinda Coral only) Pixel 6 Pro — In stock (all colors), ships in days Some models will need expedited shipping to arrive before Christmas

(all colors), ships in days

Target

Pixel 6 — In stock (No Kinda Coral option), ships in days

(No Kinda Coral option), ships in days Pixel 6 Pro — Sold out online, but local pickup may be available

Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro from carriers

In the United States, cell carriers have a lot of weight in the smartphone industry. As such, it shouldn’t be surprising to learn that many of them can get you the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro faster than retailers. Better yet, many carriers can offer financing for your new phone that’s bundled in with your cell phone bill.

On the flip side, though, you’ll end up paying more for the smaller Pixel 6 if you buy through AT&T or Verizon, as these carriers are selling the mmWave variants which cost $100 more than unlocked models. Worse, AT&T has been noted to sell all of their Pixel 6 phones for $40 more than any other retailer or carrier, for whatever reason.

Latest update: As of December 13, 2021, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are essentially only available through the three major US carriers and Google Fi, with most other carriers running out of units.

Of particular note, Verizon has all three colors of Pixel 6 Pro — Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White, and Stormy Black — on-hand and ready to ship. Meanwhile, AT&T has resumed taking orders for Pixel 6 Pro in Cloudy White, but can’t ship until late January.

AT&T

Pixel 6 — In stock (Stormy Black only), ships in days

(Stormy Black only), ships in days Pixel 6 Pro — In stock (Stormy Black), ships in days Cloudy White on backorder, ships in late January to early February

(Stormy Black), ships in days

Verizon

Pixel 6 — In stock (No Kinda Coral option), ships in days

(No Kinda Coral option), ships in days Pixel 6 Pro — In stock (all colors) 256GB / 512GB models on backorder

(all colors)

T-Mobile/Sprint

Pixel 6 — In stock (No Kinda Coral option), ships in days

(No Kinda Coral option), ships in days Pixel 6 Pro — In stock (Stormy Black only), ships in days

Cellcom

Pixel 6 — Unknown availability

Comcast Xfinity

Pixel 6 — Sold out

Pixel 6 Pro — Sold out

Google Fi

Pixel 6 — In stock

Pixel 6 Pro — In stock

Spectrum

Pixel 6 — Sold out

Pixel 6 Pro — Sold out

US Cellular

Pixel 6 — Unknown availability

Visible

Pixel 6 — Unknown availability

Pixel 6 Pro — Unknown availability

