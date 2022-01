Samsung January 2022 security update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

A new year brings with it a new batch of security updates, and Samsung is getting a headstart with its January 2022 security update by starting it on December 30. Here’s what devices have been updated.

Samsung January 2022 security update – what’s new

While we didn’t know what Samsung’s January update delivered when it first started rolling out, Samsung has since offered more details on the update. The company details that this patch fixes two critical security issues, 36 high severity issues, and five moderate issues. Notably, this list includes a fix for the 911 bug that was discovered on Pixel devices last month.

Devices with Samsung January 2022 security update

As is becoming a pattern for Samsung, the January 2022 update arrived before the new month, and the new year, in this case, even began. The first device to get the update, though, was actually a mid-range Galaxy A series device.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy A series

The very first January 2022 security update for Samsung arrived with the Galaxy A51, an unexpected starting point for the company given the phone’s age and placement in the lineup. Still, it was great to see the popular and affordable hardware getting a timely update.

Galaxy A51 — A515FXXU5EUL3 (Released first in Malaysia and Russia)

Galaxy Note series

Samsung’s first Galaxy Note with the January 2022 security update was the Galaxy Note 10, and its siblings, the Galaxy Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G. These devices received the January patch alongside their Android 12 updates.

Galaxy Note 10/+ — N97xFXXU7GULD (Released first in Switzerland)

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G — N976BXXU7GULD (Released first in Switzerland)

Galaxy S series

While Samsung’s January 2022 update is rolling out a little bit slower than in past months, the rollout has just expanded to the Galaxy S21 series. The update first appeared in the Netherlands on top of Android 12.

Galaxy S21 — G991BXXU4BULF (Released first in the Netherlands)

— G991BXXU4BULF (Released first in the Netherlands) Galaxy S21+ — G996BXXU4BULF (Released first in the Netherlands)

— G996BXXU4BULF (Released first in the Netherlands) Galaxy S21 Ultra — G998BXXU4BULF (Released first in the Netherlands)

Galaxy Foldables

So far, no Galaxy Z devices have been updated for January 2022.

Galaxy Tab series

So far, no Galaxy Tab devices have been updated for January 2022.

