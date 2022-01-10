New Pixel ‘Curated Culture’ wallpapers mark the new year with beige prints

Made by Google is continuing its monthly drop of new “Curated Culture” Pixel wallpapers in 2022, though January’s additions do not coincide with a specific event/month/day.

These backgrounds are illustrated by artist Daren Thomas Magee (Instagram) and are somewhat themed to the new year and themes of renewal.

Take Each Day : “Take each day as it comes, and when it ends, rest easy knowing that you’ve done all you can.”

: “Take each day as it comes, and when it ends, rest easy knowing that you’ve done all you can.” You Are The Universe : “When the universe began expanding, you were a part of it, you still are, so keep expanding.”

: “When the universe began expanding, you were a part of it, you still are, so keep expanding.” Rising And Setting: “The sun keeps rising and setting, the seasons keep changing, time keeps passing, there’s always a chance for a new beginning.”

This trio joins 33 other wallpapers for Pride Month, AAPI Heritage Month, Earth Day, International Women’s Day, Black History Month, International Friendship Day, International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, Hispanic Heritage Month, World Mental Health Day, National Native American Heritage Month, and International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

As usual, these backgrounds are not particularly optimized for the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and 5’s left hole-punch or the Pixel 6’s centered front-facer.

These January Curated Culture additions are available in the Wallpaper & Style app for the Pixel 3 and newer. Other device owners can set the latest Pixel wallpapers from the Curated Culture gallery above.

