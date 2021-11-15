Latest ‘Curated Culture’ Pixel wallpapers celebrate the animals of Indigenous Peoples

While the initial Android 12 updates for older Pixel phones have not brought over Material You/Dynamic Color backgrounds from Google’s flagship phones, the latest “Curated Culture” wallpapers for November are now available.

Join us in honoring National Native American Heritage Month with artwork from Rico and Crystal Worl of Trickster Company. Using modern 3D adaptations of traditional motifs, the Worls’ approach brings traditional designs to a modern context. @madebygoogle

These wallpapers were created by Crystal Worl and link to the Trickster Company, which promotes “innovative native art, fashion, and design,” on Instagram. They gel quite well with Dynamic Color:

Wolf : “These strong and intelligent animals thrive in Alaska. This wolf is hanging out with the Moon & Stars.”

: “These strong and intelligent animals thrive in Alaska. This wolf is hanging out with the Moon & Stars.” Raven : “Raven is a trickster, a creator of many things. In Tlingit culture Raven is present in many stories.”

: “Raven is a trickster, a creator of many things. In Tlingit culture Raven is present in many stories.” Raven’s Eye: “The fine line around the eye represents the infusion of culture in indigenous life. This isn’t so obvious.”

This trio joins 27 other wallpapers for Pride Month, AAPI Heritage Month, Earth Day, International Women’s Day, Black History Month, International Friendship Day, International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, Hispanic Heritage Month, and World Mental Health Day. These backgrounds are not optimized for the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, or 5’s left hole-punch or the Pixel 6’s centered selfie camera.

The November Curated Culture additions are available in the Wallpaper & Style app for the Pixel 3 – even as the phone is now EOL – and newer. Other device owners can set the latest Pixel wallpapers from the Curated Culture collection above.

