Android tablets are often criticized for getting too few updates and not enough long-term support. Realme, which just released its first tablet a few months ago, isn’t doing anything to help that reputation by confirming that its basically brand new Realme Pad won’t get Android 12.

In an FAQ published this week, Realme directly confirmed that the Realme Pad would not get Android 12. Not that it would be delayed, but that the tablet’s major update life cycle is over before it even began. However, the tablet will continue getting security updates and “performance updates” going forward.

Q. Will realme Pad be updated to Android 12? A. No, realme Pad will not be updated to Android 12, but will keep receiving security and performance updates throughout its software lifecycle.

Realme Pad launched with Android 11 out of the box in September of last year. The mid-sized tablet offers a MediaTek chip, 2000×1200 LCD display at 10.4-inches, and up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Pricing starts at ₹ 13,999 in India, roughly $190 in USD.

It’s unclear if there’s any technical reason why Realme would pull the plug on its tablet so quickly, especially when its Helio G80 chipset isn’t even two years old at this point and well within the window of support. Regardless, it’s an absolute shame to see.

Meanwhile, the Nokia T20 tablet costs $249 and promises at least two years of major OS support, and three years of security patches.

