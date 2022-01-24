February’s Pixel 6 update should be available on the same day as other Google phones

In two rare occurrences, the December 2021 and January 2022 updates for the Pixel 6 line were delayed from their usual first Monday of the month availability. The Pixel 6’s OTA schedule looks like it will return to normal with the February security patch.

According to Canadian carrier Fido, the “Google Pixel 3a – 5” and “Pixel 6 / 6 Pro” will get the February SMR (Security Maintenance Release) on Monday, February 7. (The first of next month happens to fall on a Tuesday.)

This is the normal schedule that Google has historically followed. The on-device OTAs could come later in your part of the world, but Google will presumably post the factory images immediately on that Monday. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6’s last update had one global build with no carrier variants.

Fido makes reference to “& more” for the older Google phones, but we’re not expecting a feature drop or anything similar just yet.

The Pixel 6 hasn’t been Google’s smoothest launch from a software perspective. Most owners received the November security patch after getting their devices in late October, but Google did not provide release notes until all other phones got the November OTA.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 December build was delayed a week, and when it became available some users in Europe reported calling issues. The OTA was paused and the factory images removed. Lastly, Google pre-announced that the January update would not be arriving “late” in the month, though it ended up rolling out faster than expected.

Hopefully, the February patch marks a return to normal for the Pixel 6.

