Deals: Google’s official OG Pixel Stand hits $29, Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flip case $57, more

All of today’s best deals include Google’s official OG Pixel Stand at $29 leading the way. That’s alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flip Case with S Pen at $57 and Beats Studio Buds for $110. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s official OG Pixel Stand at $29

Woot is currently offering the official previous-generation Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Charger for $29. Normally fetching $40 these days, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at 28% off. Whether you just recently picked up the Pixel 6 or are still rocking an older Google handset, adding the brand’s official wireless charging stand into the mix is a great way to upgrade your charging setup. It sports a premium design alongside the ability to dish out 10W of power to your handset and is compatible with the Pixel 3 and up. Google Pixel Stand will also turn your device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more. Even though this isn’t the all-new second-generation model, it’s still worth a look at today’s low price. You can get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flip Case includes an S Pen

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flip Case with S Pen for $57. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer stacks up to a new all-time low at 28% off while marking one of the first overall discounts. This is also $8 under our previous mention, as well.

Pairing with Samsung’s latest flagship handset, this package turns your Galaxy Z Fold 3 into a true Note alternative with the bundled S Pen. The folio case helps keep everything protected when the foldable is closed, with a wrap-around design that protects the outer display. There’s also a designated slot to stow away the stylus for safekeeping when not in use. You can also dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

Beats Studio Buds are workout-ready at $110

Amazon currently offers the new Beats Studio Buds for $110 in White. Normally fetching $149, you’re looking at 27% in savings alongside the second-best price to date. This is the best discount in over a month, as well. As some of the latest workout companions from Beats, the new Studio Buds launched last summer with a true wireless design ideal for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water resistance. Dive into our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Wyze Cam Pan v2 adds color night vision and more [Video]

DJI Mic wireless kit review: Versatile audio in a premium package [Video]

Wemax Nova 4K UST projector review: Performance on a budget? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: