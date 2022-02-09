What do you still want to know about the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra?

Samsung’s latest flagship phones have arrived, with the Galaxy S22 and S22+ delivering moderate upgrades and the Galaxy S22 Ultra the Note reincarnate. You’ve probably learned a lot about these phones from our coverage, but surely there are a few more things you want to know. With nearly a month until it starts shipping, what are you biggest questions about the Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra?

Running quickly through the basics, the Galaxy S22 series consists of three phones. The Galaxy S22 is the smallest phone of the three, with the S22+ offering the same specs and features but with a larger display. Both are visually very similar to the Galaxy S21, but smaller. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a Galaxy Note by another name, adopting a design that’s very similar to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and an S Pen that lives inside of the phone.

Our Damien Wilde has already gone hands-on with both devices, as well as Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8 series. He walked away calling them “peak” Samsung smartphones, and saying that Samsung seems to have hit a plateau of sorts.

Whether it’s a lack of ideas or not, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ feel very much like a major plateau for the series. There are few areas for outright innovation and a winning formula doesn’t need too many tweaks, but this could be seen as lazy.

In my few minutes with the S22+ so far, I’d have to largely agree, but it’s not a bad thing. The S22 Ultra is more of a fresh addition to the lineup, but it also feels like Samsung didn’t so much merge the Note into the Galaxy S, as much as it did kill the wonderful Galaxy S21 Ultra and replace it with the Galaxy Note 22.

We have the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra on hand currently, the former in pink and the latter in “Phantom Black.” Our full reviews of both (and the smaller one, too) will be coming in the next few weeks after we’ve had a chance to get to know these devices.

In the meantime, though, we’re curious about what you want to know. Leave a comment below with your burning Galaxy S22 questions and we’ll answer anything and everything we can – there are no limits! – through direct replies or by updating the article’s body itself for some of the most common questions.

