Google Vulnerability Reward Programs paid out $8.7 million in 2021

- Feb. 11th 2022 5:09 pm PT

0

To boost product and platform security, Google runs Vulnerability Reward Programs (VRPs) for Android, Play, Chrome, and web services. The company saw researcher payouts increase by $2 million in 2021 to $8.7 million.

Thanks to these incredible researchers, Vulnerability Reward Programs across Google continued to grow, and we are excited to report that in 2021 we awarded a record breaking $8,700,000 in vulnerability rewards – with researchers donating over $300,000 of their rewards to a charity of their choice. 

The Chrome VRP again topped the list at $3,288,000 with $3.1 million going to browser-related bugs and $250,500 for Chrome OS. The top reward amount came in at $45,000 for Chrome OS, with 115 researchers rewarded in total.

Google Vulnerability Reward 2021

Android was next at $2,935,244 in a stark jump from $1.74 million last year. The highest Android VRP payout in history went to an “exploit chain discovered in Android receiving a reward of $157,000.” 

Google notes that nobody has yet to claim the $1.5 million Titan M Pixel security chip prize, while the company started the Android Chipset Security Reward Program (ACSRP) in 2021: 

…a vulnerability reward program offered by Google in collaboration with manufacturers of certain popular Android chipsets. This private, invite-only program, provides reward and recognition for contributions of security researchers who invest their time and effort into helping make Android devices more secure. In 2021 the ACSRP paid out $296,000 for over 220 valid and unique security reports.  

Android

Other highlights last year:

  • Play Security Reward Program paid out $550,000 in rewards
  • Google Bug Hunters platform unites Android, Chrome, & other Vulnerability Rewards Programs

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google Chrome is the most widely used desktop browser in the world. Since its launch in 2008, Chrome has expanded to Android, iOS, and is the basis of a cloud-based operating system.
Google Vulnerability Reward Program

About the Author