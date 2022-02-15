Shield TV gets 9.0.1 update to fix Android 11 issues including Plex servers, storage permissions

The Nvidia Shield TV series has easily become the collection of Android devices with the best update history, but the recent upgrade to Android TV 11 brought with it some major bugs. Now, Nvidia is rolling out the 9.0.1 update for Shield TV that fixes the most common issues.

Android TV 11 for the Nvidia Shield TV brought an unfortunate number of problems, primarily due to system-level changes to storage that Google introduced in Android 10 and Android 11. Those changes resulted in Shield TV owners seeing broken Plex servers, issues with external storage and permissions, and other issues. Beyond that, the update also caused some apps to have issues with content playback.

Shield Experience 9.0.1 is now available to fix these issues with the Shield TV’s Android 11 update. In an email to 9to5Google, Nvidia says that the update is rolling out over the “next few days” to all Shield TV devices. The company also offered up a brief changelog for what the update delivers:

Resolves PLEX Media Server issue

Fixes storage permissions on media player, file browser, and emulator apps

Fixes stutter when playing interlaced content

Notably, Nvidia previously made a hotfix available to Shield TV owners to fix some of these issues, but that update was not widely rolled out and rather required manual signup to be pushed to individual devices. The company has not yet added 9.0.1 to its ongoing changelog.

