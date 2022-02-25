Google Chrome’s password manager is working on the ability to ‘send’ passwords

Google has given its password manager a lot more attention in recent months, and things just keep evolving. Coming soon, it seems Google Chrome is adding the ability to “send” passwords.

Spotted by the watchful eye of Leopeva64 via Twitter, Google has added a new “send password” button to Chrome. The feature lives under an overflow menu next to each username and password combination.

Unfortunately, this feature isn’t working yet, so clicking on the button currently does nothing at all.

The obvious assumption here is that this feature will allow users to share passwords with other users, perfect in an encrypted way since Chrome already offers a “copy password” button that would be able to accomplish the same purpose, so we’d have to assume this feature is different in at least some regard.

Whatever the case, it’s likely that this feature is a ways away from its formal debut, given the fact it doesn’t even work yet.

